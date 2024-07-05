Didier Deschamps issues worrying Kylian Mbappe mask update

France boss Didier Deschamps has confirmed Kylian Mbappe may need to keep wearing at Real Madrid.

Mbappe has worn a protective face mask since the group stages of Euro 2024 after suffering a broken nose in their 1-0 opening win over Austria on June 17.

The new Los Blancos star missed the following game, a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands, before masking up and scoring from the penalty spot in a 1-1 tie with Poland.

Despite not requiring immediate surgery, which would have ended his involvement in the competition, Mbappe could require an operation in Madrid next month.

His continuation at Euro 2024 is based on a likely break before joining up for preseason due to the injury.

Deschamps is advising caution over how long he will need to manage it with the potential for starting the new domestic season still wearing protection.

“He’s going to have to get used to it because he might need to wear it for a few weeks or even a few months”, he said.

Real Madrid head off a preseason tour of the USA in mid-July, which Mbappe could play some part in, before starting their La Liga title defence at Mallorca on August 18.

Images via Getty Images