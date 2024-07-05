Celta Vigo looking for major overhaul of squad with 15 players available

Celta Vigo ended their centenary project midseason with the sackings of first Luis Campos as Sporting Advisor and then Rafael Benitez as manager. Sporting Director Marco Garces and new coach Claudio Giraldez have been entrusted with a major overhaul of the Celta squad.

Jose Fontan, Renato Tapia and striker Jorgen Strand Larsen have all been moved on, but Relevo say up to 15 more players could leave this summer depending on the proposals that reach the Galician shores. Meanwhile going the other way, Celta want to sign three or four players minimum that they consider essential. That includes Santiago Comesana, who they have opened talks with Villarreal for.

Seven players are regarded as necessary departures: Goncalo Paciencia, Carles Perez, Sergio Carreira, Julen Lobete, Miguel Baeza, Kevin Rodriguez and Franco Cervi. Five more are available for a move, or a potential loan, but will not be ‘gifted’: Unai Nunez, Manu Sanchez, Mihailo Ristic and Jonathan Bamba. A third group including Tadeo Allende, Carlos Dotor and Miguel Rodriguez, Celta will try to loan out.

It looks as if it will be another busy summer for Os Celeste, and another in which they are seemingly trying to find a direction for their project. Balaidos will be hoping that with a man who has been at the club for some time directing operations, they can finally sit a little more comfortably this coming season.