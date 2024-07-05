Bizarre story revealed over Lionel Messi bathing Lamine Yamal as a child

A rare photo featuring Lionel Messi and a baby faced Lamine Yamal has been revealed.

Messi status as a Barcelona icon is assured as the greatest player to represent the club with Lamine Yamal signalling their future.

The club are keen not load too much pressure on Lamine Yamal’s 16-year-old shoulders but he continue to smash through barriers in his early career.

Despite never playing together, their paths bizarrely crossed in 2006, via a collaboration between Diario Sport and Barcelona sponsor Unicef.

🚨Story revealed behind Lionel Messi bathing a baby faced Lamine Yamal 🛀 pic.twitter.com/5hkzheJ689 — Football España (@footballespana_) July 5, 2024

As part of a charity project, the two bodies to promote a charity calendar with Barcelona players posing with children from groups helped by Unicef.

Lamine Yamal’s parents agreed to participate in the phot shoot with their baby snapped with Messi and his teammates.

Photographer Joan Monfort has shared his memories of an incredible moment of coincidence between Barcelona’s past and present.

“We took photos at Camp Nou. Most of them in the away team’s changing rooms, but some outside”, he said.

“I remember the one of Messi and that baby, who obviously we never knew, until they called me today, was Lamine Yamal!”

The images have caused a storm on social media as Lamine Yamal gears up for a Euro 2024 semi final against France on July 9.

Images via X/Twitter