Barcelona yet to make call on priority signing this summer

For some time now it has been in the public domain that Barcelona are keen to bring in a midfielder and a winger this summer as their top targets. It has become clear that Nico Williams would be their preferred option if they can afford him. Their pursuit of a midfielder is less clear.

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich remains to Hansi Flick’s liking, but the money could be an issue, with Paris Saint-Germain showing interest in him, confirmed Matteo Moretto to Football España. Yet the big issue will be whether Barcelona finances can stretch far enough.

Frenkie de Jong: "There's still a long way to go, but I'd like to be the Dutchman with the most games in Barça's history." @BarcaOneFCB — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 5, 2024

The same logic applies to Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, while Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad could be slightly more affordable. Arsenal’s interest could force his price tag and salary demands up though. Moretto goes on to say that Barcelona are still scouring the market for the best options available, and are yet to make a decision on who to go for.

That will come as a worry to many Barcelona fans, given it smacks of disorganisation. Yet with Barcelona still unsure of what money they can spend this summer, it is somewhat understandable. In this case, it seems Sporting Director Deco is working with his hands tied to a certain extent, although there has been talk of working on various options depending on their budget.