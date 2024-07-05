Barcelona fans in crisis? Club will cut corners on key need this summer

One of the key areas that Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona were keen to reinforce before the former left was the midfield, with both seemingly agreeing that a player that could defensively plug some gaps would be paramount to success. Oriol Romeu did not make the grade as a Sergio Busquets replacement this year.

However Barcelona have since changed their mind on the issue. According to Sport, the excitement generated by Nico Williams has altered the thinking in Can Barca, and now they would rather pursue Williams and a more economic solution in the middle of the park, rather than the original, plan which was the other way around. They feel that Williams would give them a jump in quality, and if they can sign him, it is too good of an opportunity to miss.

Frenkie de Jong: "There's still a long way to go, but I'd like to be the Dutchman with the most games in Barça's history." @BarcaOneFCB — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 5, 2024

As a consequence, if Williams is signed, then it would all but condemn Ansu Fati to another loan or a transfer. Despite the club’s positive talks with Ansu and desire to give him another opportunity, Williams’ arrival would make him redundant, especially if Joao Felix returns too.

Doubtless Williams would give them a jump in quality, and signing him would be an amazing opportunity, especially seeing the chemistry he has with various Barcelona players for Spain. Yet the lack of a clear replacement for Busquets caused havoc for Barcelona all season, and they ended up with Andreas Christensen there, which was far from ideal. In all of their big games this year, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, their inability to impose control in the middle of the park at crucial times saw them lose the games.