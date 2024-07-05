Athletic Club confident of retaining Nico Williams amid Barcelona and Premier League interest

While the media has been awash with links between Nico Williams and a number of Europe’s footballing giants, the Basque giant in the north Athletic Club believe they can hold onto the rising star. The 21-year-old has been keen to emphasize that he is happy in Bilbao currently, after signing a new deal late last year.

Speaking on The Transfers Podcast, Guillem Balague has explained that there is a certain confidence in the Basque capital that they can hold onto Williams this summer at least. They feel that Williams is in no rush to leave the club, and while he could be ready to do so next summer, still feels indebted to Los Leones to some extent.

In addition, he would rather remain in Spain this coming season, and there is the added appeal of another year as a starter alongside his brother Inaki Williams, and it will be his first chance to play in Europe with Athletic. In terms of Williams’ preferences, Athletic feel it is unlikely that Barcelona can come with the money. The Catalan giants feel that Williams, alongside Lamine Yamal, could be the recipe to excite fans in the face of Kylian Mbappe’s arrival in Madrid.

The reporting out of Barcelona has been optimistic that they will be able to sign this summer, but until more money comes in, Culers will be cautious about those reports. Williams has a €58m release clause, and Athletic will require it to be paid in full before they bid farewell to him. Elsewhere, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain could all likely pay that release clause, and in order to remain at Athletic, Williams may have to reject some very large offers.