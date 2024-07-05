Artem Dovbyk update: Girona forward remains an option for Atletico Madrid and AC Milan

La Liga’s top scorer last year with 24 goals, Artem Dovbyk, did not enjoy the most fruitful Euro 2024, but remains on the agenda for some of Europe’s top clubs.

While Alvaro Morata has declared that he is staying at Atletico Madrid, Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Dovbyk remains an option for Los Rojiblancos. There is still some distance between Girona’s valuation of him, and Atletico Madrid’s, but his signing is not ruled out. Meanwhile AC Milan have also identified Dovbyk as a potential option if they cannot sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

Dovbyk has a €40m release clause, and Girona are demanding close to that fee to part with the 27-year-old. Napoli were also linked with Dovbyk earlier this summer, but as rumours surrounding Victor Osimhen’s departure have quietened, so have the ones related to Dovyk heading to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

He has recently apologised on social media for his performances at Euro 2024, but thanked those who supported him, declaring that while he was not happy with his output, he was certain ‘this crisis’ would make him stronger.