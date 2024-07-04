Worrying update emerges on Frenkie de Jong injury problem, Barcelona star could miss pre-season

Frenkie de Jong is feeling the effects of three ankle injuries in the space of 12 months. The Dutch midfielder’s latest, which was suffered in April’s Clasico defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu, continues to cause problems, and these could end up turning very serious, if reports are to be believed.

De Jong was expected to be involved at Euro 2024, but regular problems with his ankle meant that he was ruled out. As it turns out, the situation has not improved three weeks on, and ARA (via Sport) have reported that the 27-year-old could miss the start of Barcelona’s pre-season schedule.

The information revealed states that de Jong’s ankle issue worsens as the workload increases, which is a major concern. It is a case of ankle syndesmosis, which is difficult to detect, and if it is not treated, it could turn into a chronic problem. Surgery wouldn’t be able to help, either.

The situation is a very worrisome one for Barcelona and de Jong, who are expected to continue together for at least one more season, despite the continued speculation on his future.