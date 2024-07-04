Roma and Juventus interested in Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is out of contract, but the Blaugrana have not bid him farewell, instead asking him to wait and see if they have space in their salary limit to accommodate him. So far he appears to have done so, but Barcelona back to training on the 10th of July, and no sign of any movement, he is exploring other options.

Roberto held initial talks with Inter, although their interest is not thought to be serious yet, as per Calciomercato, via Marca. On the other hand, Roma and Juventus are more interested in signing the 32-year-old midfielder, but the Madrid-based outlet do note that an agreement will not be easy. The veteran will either have to extend the period he is willing to wait for the Blaugrana, or make a decision on his future in the next week though.

Javier Tebas (La Liga President): "This year is the easiest for Barcelona in recent years. They know what to do to bring in new players and understand financial fair play well. As they come out of their economic troubles, we'll see if they can resolve a few remaining issues to… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2024

While he hasn’t been a starter for some time, Roberto made some useful contributions recently, and has one of the lowest salaries in the Barcelona squad. Girona have also been linked to Roberto, and while he has always been clear that he would like to play in Major League Soccer at some point, it seems he is keen to remain in Europe for now.