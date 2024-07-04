Real Sociedad close to signing Manchester City star in deal worth €9m

Real Sociedad desperately need a new left-back, with Javi Galan and Kieran Tierney returning to Atletico Madrid and Arsenal respectively following the end of their loan spells. Aihen Munoz remains out with an ACL injury, so a first-choice option is required for Imanol Alguacil.

Fortunately, La Real are close to sorting this need. As reported by Relevo, a deal has been agreed to sign Manchester City’s Sergio Gomez. A fee of €9m has been agreed upon by the two clubs, which will include the Premier League champions retaining a 25% sell-on clause. Only small details needing to be resolved before the operation can be finalised.

Gomez has been a bit-part player for Man City in the last couple of seasons, and he will now have his chance to be a regular starter for Real Sociedad. The deal should be completed before the 23-year-old heads to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, where he will be a key piece of the puzzle for La Rojita.