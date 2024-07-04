Real Madrid midfielder with chance to replace potential exit weighing up departure

Real Madrid rarely promote their Castilla products straight to the first team, usually preferring them to gain experience elsewhere first. Castilla captain Mario Martin has a genuine shot of being moved up, but will have to choose between that and a central role elsewhere.

That is what Real Valladolid are offering him, as per Relevo, a central role in the side if he joins the newly-promoted Pucela. ‘Numerous’ clubs have enquired about him, and Real Madrid will not stand in the way of an exit if a good offer comes in. It’s not clear what they would be willing to pay Los Blancos yet.

Thet would prefer their general formula for academy products, selling 50% of Martin’s rights, while retaining a buyback clause. If Valladolid cannot meet their demands though, then they will consider a loan move.

First and foremost Martin must decide if he wants to stick it out at Real Madrid though. Dani Ceballos will try to leave the club this summer, talking the club into a move. If that goes through, then Nico Paz or Martin are the top options to take his place in the senior squad. Martin is the favourite, and has the blessing of assistant manager Davide Ancelotti.

The 20-year-old has two years left on his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, so it would make more sense for Real Madrid to sell him now, or extend his contract, although it would obviously depend on what offers come in. It’s quite the conundrum for Martin, who could make the leap while his stock is high, but it will be tempting to back himself if Ceballos does leave – the problem is he might not know whether that is happening until late August.