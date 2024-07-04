Real Madrid make defensive renewal priority issue for summer transfer window

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Alphonso Davies in the last six months, and have even reach an agreement on personal terms. They are yet to enter talks with Bayern Munich though, and have instead opened contract talks with Ferland Mendy.

The renewal of the 29-year-old Frenchman has become a priority for Los Blancos, who have opened talks over an extension. Mendy has a year left on his deal, and for a long period were open to a sale, but after he proved his doubters wrong, Real Madrid have changed tack.

He has always had the backing of Carlo Ancelotti, and now there is a positivity surrounding talks between Mendy and Madrid, say Marca, albeit an agreement is yet to be reached. Meanwhile they say that as things stand, Real Madrid intend to hang onto Fran Garcia, and have no intention of Miguel Gutierrez playing for the club next season, despite their €8m buyback option.

Regarding Davies, Los Blancos are not exactly thrilled with the amount of information coming from the Canadian’s camp over his renewal talks with Bayern, which is still on the table. Real Madrid have made it clear that they will not get into auction with Bayern, and if they enter talks, for a move this summer, it will only be when Davies rules out a new deal with Bayern.

It seems more likely than not that Davies will end up at Real Madrid sooner or later if he does not extend with Bayern, but it could well be next summer at this rate. Mendy has earned his extension last season, and if he stays injury free, then Ancelotti will be content with the Frenchman on the left side of his defence.