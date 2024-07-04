Real Madrid have date picked out for Endrick Felipe’s presentation

Earlier this week, it was reported that Real Madrid have finalised the date for Kylian Mbappe’s presentation, which will include him being unveiled to over 80,000 supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe isn’t the only one that will be presented at some stage this month, as Endrick Felipe is also joining Los Blancos from Palmeiras in a deal that was initial agreed upon in December 2022.

Endrick’s presentation will be after Mbappe’s, and by a considerable margin. As reported by MD, the idea is for Real Madrid to present Endrick as their player on the 26th of July, just before they head to the United States for their annual pre-season tour.

It’s worth noting that Endrick does not officially become a Real Madrid player until the 21st, his 18th birthday. This is why there is a little wait before his presentation can take place. Nevertheless, it is sure to be worth the wait for the Brazilian teenager, who has been dreaming of this moment for some time.