Real Madrid able to land top target for free after strong contract stance outlined

In the coming weeks, Real Madrid are expected to make their move for Leny Yoro, their current top target. The 18-year-old is the player wanted by club officials to reinforce the centre-back position in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, which currently has limited depth because of the departure of Nacho Fernandez, and the imminent one of Rafa Marin.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Yoro’s situation, stating that the player only wants to join Real Madrid. Paris Saint-Germain and Lille are also interested in the teenager, but they are in the background at this stage.

🚨⚪️ Leny Yoro keeps giving priority to Real Madrid, now waiting on clubs to agree on deal. Real Madrid also informed that he will not sign new deal at Lille, no chance — the strategy is clear. PSG and Liverpool, waiting only in case deal collapses.

Right now, Real Madrid and Lille are far apart in their respective valuations of Yoro, although that could change in the coming weeks. The player has no intention of signing a new deal at the Ligue 1 side, which gives a great advantage to Los Blancos – they could even wait to sign him for nothing next summer, the same thing they did with Kylian Mbappe.

It remains to be seen how Yoro’s situation evolves over the transfer window, but right now, there is expectation that he will join Real Madrid this summer. There is still work to be done, and right now, talks are yet to begin with Lille.