Real Betis unable to sign Tottenham Hotspur playmaker until Nabil Fekir leaves

Real Betis are expected to be quite busy in the transfer market this summer, with a goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and a new striker likely to be needed for Manuel Pellegrini’s squad. At this stage, one of their priority targets is Giovani Lo Celso, who will almost certainly be leaving Tottenham Hotspur before the start of next season.

Lo Celso had an outstanding loan spell at Betis during the 2018-19 season, and the idea is for him to be re-signed this summer. However, it won’t be easy to sign him, with Spurs likely to demand a considerable fee despite his contract expiring in 2025.

Right now, Lo Celso is an impossible dream for Betis, but it is one that will be made a little more possible once Nabil Fekir departs, as per ED. The Frenchman is projected to leave during the transfer window, having attracted interest from Saudi Arabia. Not only will the transfer fee received go towards a deal for Lo Celso, but the wages saved will also be a massive help.

Real Betis remain in regular contact with Lo Celso’s representatives, as they continue to work on securing his signature later this summer. It remains to be seen whether a deal can get over the line.