Nico Williams rules out Premier League move – Spanish outlet reports

Arguably no player in Europe is getting fans more excited than Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams, who is available for just €58m, due to the release clause in his contract. He has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, while Barcelona have been courting him too.

The Blaugrana have made their interest known to his agents for some time, even before he signed his latest contract late last year. Meanwhile in 2024, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all internally discussed Williams as an option. The former are seemingly willing to pay his release clause, while Chelsea would offer to double or triple his salary.

However Sport say that may all be in vain. Williams is conscious that Barcelona may be an opportunity that only comes around once, and if they can make a deal work, then he will take the chance to join his friends from the Spanish national team there.

His preference is to remain in Spain though, despite interest from the Premier League and Paris Saint-Germain though. With Athletic Club going into the Europa League next season, and the final taking place at San Mames, the prospect of an historic season is on his mind. The 21-year-old has been at pains to note that he is happy in Bilbao, and he enjoys playing alongside his brother at his boyhood club. If Barcelona activate his release clause, he will head there, if not, he will reject other offers to stay at Athletic.

This report should be taken with a pinch of salt – Williams has declared openly that he is not thinking about his future whatsoever, as he focuses on Euro 2024. He has told his agents not to come to him with any transfer talk. That said, it has been confirmed that his preference is to play in La Liga next season. Whether he can resist the enormous pay packets that PSG and the Premier League would offer remains to be seen.