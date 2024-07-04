Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund interested in €35m left-back

Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez was undoubtedly one of the revelations of the season in Spain this year, and for some, the best in the country at left-back. Like much of Girona’s squad, Gutierrez has caught the eye of observers outside of Spain.

Real Madrid have an €8m buy option on Gutierrez, and will also make 50% of on any sale Girona make, meaning they sit pretty regardless of what happens – currently it looks as if they are not considering bringing him back though. The 22-year-old is happy at Girona, but if other clubs activate his €35m release clause, then he will have a tough decision to make.

Girona have identified Sergi Cardona, who has left Las Palmas after his contract expired as a potential alternative, who is keen on a move to Catalonia. By the time La Liga starts on the 15th of August, they hope for some clarity on the matter, and Diario AS say that the two main suitors currently are Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United. In addition to a potentially difficult decision, Gutierrez will be in Paris for the Olympics with Spain for the next month or so.

Gutierrez is an interesting case: he excelled last season, and was arguably one of the best in La Liga, but in a very free role. Michel Sanchez often used him tucked in as a midfielder leaving the flank free for Savio, which is where he was at his best. While he clearly has the talent for a more traditional role too, it is a factor to consider for Nuri Sahin and Erik ten Hag.