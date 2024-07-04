Manchester City’s Rodri discusses Spain manager, Nico Williams, Marc Cucurella and life at Euro 2024

Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez has admitted he has had to put the double act of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams in their place at times during Euro 2024. The pair have been the sensations of Euros for Spain, and their chemistry is evident.

Often they have been seen joking and hanging out together off the pitch as well as on it. Rodri has explained that it has an infectious impact on the rest of the team, and it’s certainly been seen so far in the tournament.

“They are like this all day, looking for each other. They seem to get along well but they fight all day. They infect us with that innocence, that fun football, although there are times when we have to tell them to have a little calm and concentration,” he told Cadena Cope.

He even admitted to having to dig them out on occasion.

“Yes, yes… In some talks they are the last to remain silent and I tell them: ’16 years and you are the last to arrive.’ But hey, otherwise good.”

Rodri on Marc Cucurella: "Cucurella. I already knew him but the level he is showing in a context like this, at the Euros… He is helping us a lot, especially defensively, with the character he has."#ChelseaFC #mcfc #EURO2024 #LaRoja pic.twitter.com/7U4RSvZ7r3 — Football España (@footballespana_) July 4, 2024

In terms of how he spends his time at their camp in Donauschingen, near the Swiss border at Lake Constance, Rodri was not one for the playstation.

“We have golf courses, a pretty cool spa area… The truth is that I spend all day trying to recover if I’m honest. From game to game. And then I spend a lot of time with Vivian playing darts.”

One of the less heralded figures of Spain’s run so far is manager Luis de la Fuente, who has so far remained in the background.

“I highlight the calm and tranquility that he transmits to the player and the freedom. He is a coach who is very clear about how he wants to play, and who communicates very well what he wants. Then that is reflected on the field.”

De la Fuente is undoubtedly facing his biggest test of his career so far, up against home nation Germany and Julian Nagelsmann. Spain have brushed aside the majority of their opponents so far, but Germany are the first side that will challenge Spain’s ability to play the game on their own terms.