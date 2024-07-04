La Masia talent turns down lucrative offers from Manchester City and Juventus to remain at Barcelona

La Masia has several exciting prospects currently plying their trade, and one of the most promising is Toni Fernandez. Aged 15, he spent the majority of last season playing for Barcelona’s U18 side, which is a testament to the trust shown in him by club officials. And it is that trust that has ensured that he will be continuing for the next three seasons at least.

In recent months, Fernandez has attracted interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester City and Juventus. All three clubs have offered contract proposals significantly more lucrative that the one he received from Barcelona, but despite this, he has opted to continue his development at La Masia, as reported by Sport.

Fernandez, who can play as a striker or right winger, feels valued by Barcelona, which is why he will sign a three-year professional contract in the coming days. It will become official on the 16th of July, the day after his 16th birthday.

The new deal will come with a promotion for Fernandez, as the intention is for him to play for Barcelona’s U19 side next season. Should his progression continues the way it has been going, he surely won’t be too far away from the first team.