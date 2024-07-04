Juventus manager wants to sign Tottenham Hotspur target

Any hopes Girona had of retaining Yan Couto seem to fading into the abyss, as some of Europe’s biggest clubs circle the Brazilian right-back. Manchester City are not going to let him go on the cheap though.

Last week it was reported that Tottenham Hotspur were looking at Couto as potential competition for Pedro Porro at right-back, but Manchester City are asking €40m for Couto. Not an unreasonable price for a 22-year-old Brazil international, but a high one for rotational option.

Meanwhile Sport say that Juventus manager Thiago Motta has identified Couto as an option, with their chances of signing Napoli’s Giovanni di Lorenzo slimming. He has suggested the Brazilian, and while the Bianconeri are not willing to pay his asking price, they would be interested in a loan deal. Motta does not have faith in Matteo de Sciglio or Filip Kostic on the right, and would have Couto compete with compatriot Danilo.

With few top clubs looking to make Couto their first-choice right-back this summer, it looks difficult for City to obtain the fee they want, and they may well end up considering another loan. Couto gave 10 assists last season, but defensively was exposed against Real Madrid, and at times was employed further forward.