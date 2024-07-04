Jude Bellingham to escape Euro 2024 ban – hefty fine incoming for England and Real Madrid star

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham will not be banned for his gestures during England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia at Euro 2024. UEFA had opened an investigation into the matter, but it looks like a fine is more likely.

After celebrating to the crowd, Bellingham was running back to the halfway line, when he blew a kiss and then gestured to his genitals, seemingly in the direction of the Slovakia bench. After the match, Bellingham explained that he had been making the gestures as an inside joke with friends, but it did not stop UEFA intervening. According to BILD, Bellingham will not miss any game time, but will instead be given a five-figure fine.

That is unlikely to make too much of a dent in Bellingham’s bank balance, given he earns somewhere between €10-12m per year. The 21-year-old is rarely afraid to confront foes or what he perceives as injustices, and is unlikely to change much as a result.