Girona, Real Betis target to make imminent decision on future club

One of the most notable free agents on the market at this moment is Sergi Cardona, who departed Las Palmas earlier this week upon the expiry of his contract. The 24-year-old had a very good season in 2023-24, and his stock is high, especially considering that he would arrive at his next club without a transfer fee being required.

Cardona has been strongly linked with staying in La Liga, although he has also attracted attention from the Premier League. Right now, Girona and Real Betis appear to be well-placed to sign the left-back, who will make a decision on his future within the next 10-15 days, as reported by MD (via ED).

Recently, Cardona spoke on the links with Girona, and if the Catalans were to sell Miguel Gutierrez in the coming weeks, he’d surely be a strong candidate to replace the Manchester United and Real Madrid-linked defender. For now, we will need to be patient on the subject of Cardona’s future.