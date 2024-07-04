Getafe agree deal for Real Madrid winger following Valencia snub

Getafe have been searching for a Mason Greenwood replacement in recent weeks, having given up hope of re-signing the Manchester United winger, who appears most likely to end up in Italy next season. Los Azulones are now close to getting their man, which turns out to be Peter Federico.

As per Marca and Hora Azulona, Getafe have agreed a deal in principle with Real Madrid to sign Federico. The 21-year-old, who has already been spotted at the Coliseum ,will arrive on loan – at this stage, it’s yet to be determined whether a buy option will be included.

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA | Peter Federico se encuentra en el Coliseum #AupaGeta 💙 pic.twitter.com/aaYVgMUziZ — Hora Azulona (@HoraAzulona) July 4, 2024

Getafe have moved quickly to sign Federico, who officially returned to Real Madrid this week following the expiry of his Valencia loan. Los Che had the opportunity to sign Federico on a permanent basis, but they opted against it, with a deal for Alaves’ Luis Rioja being sought instead. It will be interesting to see whether they regret that decision.