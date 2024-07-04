Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann talks up “inexperienced” Lamine Yamal ahead of Euro 2024 showdown

Friday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final showdown between Spain and Germany promises to be a fantastic spectacle. One of the defining match-ups in Stuttgart is expected to be Lamine Yamal’s battle with David Raum/Maximilian Mittelstaedt. The Barcelona winger has caused many problems for opponents so far this tournament, and if that continues against the Germans, La Roja have a great chance to progress.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann will known how important it is that his side shut down Lamine Yamal. He discussed the 16-year-old sensation during his press conference on Thursday (via Marca), admitting there is a chance that the Spain star’s inexperience could be exploited.

“He has great talent. I don’t think there are many that good at his age. He is very well surrounded. He can beat a player both ways – he’s excellent, a lot of fun to watch. But it’s also true that he lacks experience, and that doesn’t mean that we’re going to give him regular chances. Facing him is a good test for our players.”

Spain’s biggest threat is expected to come from Lamine Yamal and his partner-in-crime, Nico Williams. However, Nagelsmann is determined to not focus only on La Roja’s dynamic wing duo.

“I don’t solely focus on their wingers. Spain has many qualities, not only the wingers. They are a complex team to defend.

“We need the ball, that’s for sure. It’s always easier to play against a team that wants to have the ball if you have the ball yourself.”

There’s little doubt that Spain and Germany have been the two best teams at Euro 2024 so far, and the winner of the quarter-final clash would have a great chance of winning their fourth title in the competition. If Lamine Yamal is on top form, La Roja surely have a great chance to progress.