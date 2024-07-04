Forward shortlisted by Barcelona keen to remain at current club

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has been preparing three different transfer markets this summer, depending on the budget available to the Blaugrana to make signings this summer. One of the more economic options on their shortlist is Real Betis and Spain forward Ayoze Perez.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a strong end to the season and became an integral part of Manuel Pellegrini’s forward line this season. However it emerged in June that his release clause was just €4m, representing a major opportunity for anyone interested in him. Relevo report that the only thing on Ayoze’s mind currently is to remain at Betis, and Los Verdiblancos are expected to offer him a new deal in the coming weeks.

With three years left on his deal, Ayoze will be happy to sign a new contract including a wage rise and a higher release clause – it comes unexpected as he has expressed no desire to leave nor considered doing so thus far. Once Euro 2024 is over for Spain, Ayoze is expected to deal with his future.

Holding onto Ayoze would be useful for Pellegrini, who is expected to see lots of change up front this summer. With Willian Jose out the door, and Borja Iglesias expected to follow, their only centre-forward options are Chimy Avila and Cedric Bakambu at the moment.