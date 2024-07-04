Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho enquires about Barcelona forward

Barcelona are looking to find a home for Ansu Fati this summer, unless he surprises and earns a spot under Hansi Flick this summer. Surprisingly, it could be Jose Mourinho that does them a favour and gives the 21-year-old a landing spot.

Various Turkish outlets, as referenced by Sport, say that on Thursday morning Sporting Director Mario Branco called Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a deal. Fenerbahce see him as a potentially splashy signing this summer as they seek to get behind Mourinho, while the Turkish giants have also been linked to Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez.

Berto Camacho, Jaden Philogene's agent, has uploaded two stories about the FC Barcelona offices on his personal Instagram account. Via @dariop0rtela pic.twitter.com/cdhhrod2ZM — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2024

So far Sevilla are the side that have moved for Fati in the strongest manner, making it clear to Barcelona that they are willing to accommodate around €30% of his salary in a loan with an option to buy deal. The Blaugrana are currently holding out for a better offer, while Ansu is keen to prove himself to Hansi Flick in preseason before taking any decisions.