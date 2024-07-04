Fabrizio Romano addresses future of defender linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona

Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi looks as if he could be on the move this summer, and has been linked with a number of Europe’s giants. The 23-year-old has been in excellent form this season.

According to The Sun, Guehi would be available for €59m this summer, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Juventus all linked with him. Meanwhile Fabrizio Romano told The Daily Briefing that due to his contract situation – he has two years remaining on it – that his future is one to keep an eye on this summer, once Euro 2024 is finished. However so far no side has made a concrete move for him.

It would be a major surprise if either Barcelona or Real Madrid moved for Guehi, and even if they have scouted him, those links are perhaps gratuitous. Real Madrid have set their sights on Lille’s Leny Yoro, while Barcelona are trying to sell central defenders this summer, much less spend much of their meagre budget on one.

