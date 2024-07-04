Efforts to sell Euro 2024 star not going as expected for Mallorca

Mallorca are beginning a new era under the management of Jagoba Arrasate, and this will start with the sale of two important players: Predrag Rajkovic and Pablo Maffeo. Club bosses believe that the time has come for both to be moved on.

While interest in high in Maffeo, that same cannot be said for Rajkovic. As reported by Marca, Mallorca are yet to receive a single proposal for the 28-year-old – that’s despite his solid performances for Serbia at Euro 2024.

Mallorca’s idea had been to cash in on Rajkovic, which would allow Dominik Greif and Leo Roman to compete to be Arrasate’s number one. However, this setback could mean that Rajkovic stays, which may not be a problem given that Roman is attracting strong interest after his excellent season on loan at Real Oviedo.

For now, Mallorca are likely to continue prioritising a sale for Rajkovic, who has attracted Premier League interest in the past. If he can be moved on, it would also bring in the required money for new signings to be made.