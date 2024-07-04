€30m deficit separates Barcelona from making restriction-free signings

Right now, Barcelona’s primary objective is to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which would allow them to make restriction-free signings. They’re yet to get there, and with the summer transfer window now open, the race is on to ensure that they have the best possible opportunity to sign the players that new manager Hansi Flick desires.

As of right now, Barcelona are €30m short of returning to the 1:1 rule, as reported by Diario AS. This deficit can be made up using any kind of revenue, not just player sales. It’s only worth noting that this does not include the money that the Catalans are trying to make up from the non-payments by Libero for Barca Studios – club bosses are currently working on securing a replacement sponsor.

The new deal with Nike, which should be announced soon, has massively helped Barcelona in their efforts, which the report suggesting that it could be worth between €100-150m. Because of this, there is optimism that returning to the 1:1 rule is in sight.

This could be the summer where a sense of tranquillity is restored at Barcelona. However, although player sales aren’t needed to return to the 1:1 rule, they will be necessary to raise funds for new signings. As such, it promises to be a very busy summer for sporting director Deco and co.