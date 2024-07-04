Dani Carvajal calls on UEFA, FIFA to protects players’ welfare – “A player cannot play 60 games a year”

It’s been a ridiculously long season for players at the top level of football, who have now been playing almost non-stop of the best part of 11 months. Because of this, there has been increased calls for football’s governing bodies to protect players for overplaying.

Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan has played over 60 matches since August, while club teammate Lamine Yamal, whom he will face on Friday when Germany take on Spain in the first Euro 2024 quarter-final, will rack up his 58th match of the season as a 16-year-old.

Dani Carvajal spoke on the matter during his press conference on Thursday (via MD), and he called upon UEFA and FIFA to make serious changes to the schedule.

“I think this topic is not only for Lamine, but for any footballer who plays in three competitions. UEFA, FIFA and the Federations should consider that a player cannot play 60 games a year.

“The Super Cup is coming, the Champions League has at least two more games, a World Cup with a month away from home… It is an unfeasible calendar. We can’t keep up the level by playing every three days.”

Like Lamine Yamal, Carvajal will also line up for Spain against Germany, and he discussed the task at hand for La Roja.

“I see my teammates very calm and very confident. We have to do things well to win.

“Germany, man for man, have world-class players. They resemble us and our weapons. The pace of the game will depend on the height of their pressure and forcefulness.”