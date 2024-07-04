Bournemouth surprise contenders for Real Madrid signing

Real Madrid left-back Fran Garcia returned to the club for just €5m last season, after three years performing across the city at Rayo Vallecano. However after just a single season back at the Santiago Bernabeu, the former Castilla defender may find himself on the way out again.

Ferland Mendy established himself as the clear first choice last summer, while Los Blancos have an €8m buyback option on Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez. Equally, Real Madrid have still to negotiate with Bayern Munich for Alphonso Davies. If either of Davies or Gutierrez return, and Mendy does not leave, then Garcia is aware he will be third-choice, and he may have to look for an exit.

So far Real Madrid have not opened the door to that possibility and it is likely they will not do so until they have confirmed the situation with the other three. If Garcia were to leave though, OK Diario say that he would cost around €15m. Garcia has interest from several Premier League sides, but the most interested are Bournemouth.

Of course that will be down to a good relationship with former Rayo manager Andoni Iraola, now in the Premier League. Under the Basque manager, Garcia was a force of nature marauding down the left side, and has one of the best engines in La Liga. It looks like he will be standby until Los Blancos clarify the situation with their other options though.