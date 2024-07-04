Benfica make €32.5m Joao Felix bid but Premier League competition emerges

Atletico Madrid look as if they may finally be able to sell Joao Felix this summer, after being unwanted by Diego Simeone for the last two seasons. The 24-year-old Portuguese will have to be convinced by the options available to him though.

Barcelona were willing to have him back on loan again next season, but only on a deal that suits their finances. Meanwhile Benfica are making a move to bring Felix back to his first club, and The Transfers Podcast have revealed that they have upped their bid to €32.5m for 50% of his rights.

After turning down offers from Manchester United, Bayern Munich, €70m from Barcelona in January 2022, and €80m from Chelsea, Atletico are now more than willing to move Felix on. The structure of the deal with Benfica would see them able to buy more of his rights as his contract progresses.

They will have to convince Felix to make the move back to Portugal though, and if they can get their finances in order, then the same source reveals that Aston Villa are interested in Felix. They could rival Benfica for him, which might be a more attractive option.