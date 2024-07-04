Barcelona talks for Jaden Philogene denied after agent drops amusing red herring

Barcelona have been strongly linked with Hull City winger Jaden Philogene over the last two weeks, with even the Hull owner confirming talks for the 22-year-old. Following news that he would be prioritising a move to the Premier League though, multiple reports have come out denying that the Blaugrana were ever really an option for Philogene.

As per Marca, Barcelona have scouted Philogene and have positive reports on him, but have not made any moves for him. They had said they would consider one if he was available on a free loan with an option to buy. but was a long way down the list of their priorities for the left wing position.

Berto Camacho, Jaden Philogene's agent, has uploaded two stories about the FC Barcelona offices on his personal Instagram account. Via @dariop0rtela pic.twitter.com/cdhhrod2ZM — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2024

Despite news emerging that he would be looking for a move to Everton, Crystal Palace or Ipswich Town ahead of Barcelona, his agent Ivo Camacho posted pictures on his Instagram account of the Ciutat Esportiva, Barcelona’s offices and training ground on Thursday morning.

Catalan daily Sport assure that these pictures were taken a month before. Camacho did not meet with Sporting Director Deco, but was instead discussing players in Barcelona’s academy. The images were designed to create a stir.