Barcelona have six days to finalise 32-year-old’s future amid interest from Italy

Curiously, Barcelona did not announce the departure of Sergi Roberto on the 30th of June, when his contract expired. It suggests that he could still continue, although time is running out for the Catalans to offer him a new contract.

In recent weeks, Roberto has attracted interest from clubs in Spain, and Marca have reported that Roma and Juventus have now entered the race for the 32-year-old free agent. He continues to wait for Barcelona, but he won’t wait forever.

The report states that Roberto wants a decision made by the time Barcelona start their pre-season schedule, which is next Wednesday. If nothing comes about by this date, he will start to consider other offers, like the ones from Italy.

Right now, it seems extremely difficult for Roberto to continue at Barcelona. Club officials cannot guarantee that he would be registered with La Liga because of their ongoing financial problems, which makes it more likely that his time in Catalonia is at its end.

