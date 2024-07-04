Atletico Madrid to miss out on midfield target as €30m Premier League move beckons

Atletico Madrid are determined to sign a new midfielder this summer, and over the last few months, they’ve been strong linked with several names. One of those was Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer, who had been well-liked by head coach Diego Simeone.

Unfortunately for Simeone and Atleti, Wieffer will not be heading to the Civitas Metropolitano this summer. It’s been reported by Fabrizio Romano that the Dutch pivot is set to sign for Brighton and Hove Albion, with the Premier League side having agreed a deal with Feyenoord worth in the region of €30m.

🚨 Brighton have agreed on deal to sign Mats Wieffer (Atleti linked) from Feyenoord for €30m plus add-ons. Talks are now being held with the player.

Atletico Madrid need a new midfielder because of Saul Niguez’s impending departure, and it is a defensive-minded player that is wanted by Simeone and sporting director Andrea Berta. The good news is that there are still plenty of names on the list, including the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Conor Gallagher. For now, it remains to be seen who Los Colchoneros opt for.