Atletico Madrid battling Barcelona to sign 24-year-old Copa America sensation

Earlier this week, it was reported that Barcelona sporting director has lined up Toluca winger Maxi Araujo as a low-cost alternative to Nico Williams, the club’s top target for the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old has been in sensational form for Uruguay at the ongoing Copa America tournament in the United States, and as it turns out, the Catalans are not the only La Liga side following Araujo.

As reported by ESPN Mexico (via MD), Atletico Madrid are also interested in a move for Araujo, who could be an option at left wing-back in Diego Simeone’s 5-3-2 system. Preliminary discussions have been held with the player’s representatives, but so far, their interest has not gone beyond that.

Multiple Premier League clubs are also interested in Araujo, which could make a deal complicated for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Toluca expect interest to ramp up following the conclusion of Copa America, and their stance is clear: he will leave for no less than his €20m release clause.