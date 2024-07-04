AC Milan willing to pay Atletico Madrid star’s €15m release clause

Earlier this week, Alvaro Morata all-but confirmed his intention to stay at Atletico Madrid, rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia in the process. The 31-year-old striker, who is currently with the Spain squad at Euro 2024, will remain at the Civitas Metropolitano for another 12 months. Or will he?

Morata may have committed his future to Atleti, but that hasn’t stopped AC Milan from pursuing him. Relevo have confirmed information from Sky Italia that the Rossoneri are willing to pay Morata’s release clause, valued at €15m.

🚨 Zlatan Ibrahimović called Álvaro Morata to join Milan. It remains to be seen if the forward will reconsider after stating that he would stay at Atlético.@relevo pic.twitter.com/CzFEfj9Hhx — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 4, 2024

Milan are determined to convince Morata to join, and the report states that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who holds a management role at the San Siro, has personally spoken to Morata in an effort to convince him to join this summer.

It will be interesting to see whether Morata is convinced to leave, so soon after confirming his intention to remain at Atletico Madrid. If he were to depart, Diego Simeone would undoubtedly need a new striker.