22-year-old attacker left in limbo as Barcelona do not prioritise deal with Girona

Pau Victor was one of the standout performers for Barca Atletic last season, and although there is interest from Barcelona in signing him permanently from Girona, a deal is not likely to be pursued any time soon.

Barcelona previously had the option to sign Victor for €3m, but the buy clause in their agreement with Girona expired towards the end of last season. A deal could be visited this summer, but MD say that the Blaugrana are in no rush to begin negotiations with their Catalan neighbours.

For now, Victor is in limbo, and there is a good chance that he does not re-join at all. Because he turns 23 in November, he would have to be registered as a first team player, even if he only plays for Barca Atletic. Given that Barcelona have very little salary space right now, a deal will only be done if there is excess room.