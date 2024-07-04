21-year-old attacker departs Real Madrid on free transfer, signs four-year deal with local rivals

Another young player has departed Real Madrid, and this time, it’s Peter Federico. The 21-year-old winger, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia, has left to join Getafe on a permanent basis.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Federico had agreed terms with Getafe, and he was even spotted at their Coliseum stadium. The deal has now been made official, but it’s not a loan as was initially though. Instead, Federico has joined Los Azulones on a permanent basis, signing a four-year deal in the process.

Peter Federico, nuevo jugador del Getafe C.F. ⚡️ El futbolista procede del @RealMadrid y se convierte en el segundo fichaje azulón de la 24/25 🥳 ¡Estamos deseando verte correr por la banda, Peter! #VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/YtbiXyLoLJ — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) July 4, 2024

Diario AS have reported that Real Madrid will receive no transfer fee for Federico, although the likelihood is that a sell-on clause will have been negotiated into their deal with Getafe. Los Blancos tend to retain 50% of the rights of the young players they sell, and it would be no surprise if the same happened on this occasion.

Federico will hope to establish himself early at Getafe. He could be seen as the replacement for Mason Greenwood, who’s not expected to return from Manchester United following his loan spell last season.