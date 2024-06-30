(WATCH) Spain level at 1-1 in Euro 2024 showdown with Georgia

Spain head in at half time tied at 1-1 in their UEFA Euro 2024 last 16 clash with Georgia in Cologne.

La Roja headed into the contest as strong favourites to progress to the last eight but the crucial early goal went the way of the tournament debutants.

Luis de la Fuente’s team have dominated possession throughout, as expected, but were hit by a shock from Georgia.

Valencia goal keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been outstanding in goal for Georgia and they benefitted from a huge slice of luck on 18 minutes.

Otar Kakabadze’s right wing cross was bundled home for an own goal by Spain centre back Robin Le Normand after being hassled by Georgia captain Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Robin Le Normand is the only player to score against Spain at Euro 2024. 🙃#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/PqKqc6InV3 — Squawka (@Squawka) June 30, 2024

However, De la Fuente’s charges responded positively to thee setback and midfielder Rodri popped up on the edge of the box to curl home a superb equaliser for the 2012 and 2016 winners.

Rodri equalises for Spain 🇪🇸 The Man City man turns up again 🙌#Euro2024 | #ESPGEO pic.twitter.com/5YpIDr962Z — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 30, 2024

Varios reclaman posición adelantada de Morata en el gol de Rodri.

No es offside porque no interrumpe la línea visual del arquero pic.twitter.com/Lo2caxeCos — Andres Agulla (@aagulla_TV) June 30, 2024

Images via Getty Images