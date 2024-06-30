Euro 2024

(WATCH) Spain level at 1-1 in Euro 2024 showdown with Georgia

Spain head in at half time tied at 1-1 in their UEFA Euro 2024 last 16 clash with Georgia in Cologne.

La Roja headed into the contest as strong favourites to progress to the last eight but the crucial early goal went the way of the tournament debutants.

Luis de la Fuente’s team have dominated possession throughout, as expected, but were hit by a shock from Georgia.

Valencia goal keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been outstanding in goal for Georgia and they benefitted from a huge slice of luck on 18 minutes.

Otar Kakabadze’s right wing cross was bundled home for an own goal by Spain centre back Robin Le Normand after being hassled by Georgia captain Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, De la Fuente’s charges responded positively to thee setback and midfielder Rodri popped up on the edge of the box to curl home a superb equaliser for the 2012 and 2016 winners.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Euro 2024 Georgia Giorgi Mamardashvili Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Robin Le Normand Rodri Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News