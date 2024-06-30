Valencia planning to open talks with Real Madrid over second deal for 21-year-old attacker

Valencia are planning to finalise a deal to sign Luis Rioja in the coming days, and pursuing that agreement has meant that they have discarded the option of Peter Federico, who spent the second half of last season on loan from Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old attacker showed promising glimpses, and he is valued at the Mestalla. However, club bosses feel that the buy option included the agreement with Real Madrid, valued at €2m, is too much.

Federico’s loan deal expires at midnight, and according to Diario AS, there are plans for Valencia to stage new talks with Real Madrid. They do intend to re-sign him. If a permanent deal is sought, Los Che would want the price to be lower than €2m.

Valencia go have an advantage in their pursuit of Federico, as he has no intention of staying at Real Madrid if he is to play for Castilla. Furthermore, his contract ends in 2025, so Los Blancos are running out of time to cash in.