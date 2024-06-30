Time ticking against Barcelona as Ronald Araujo options slimmed down

With his contract ending in 2026, it is a crucial summer for Barcelona when it comes to defining the future of defender Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan reportedly took a club-friendly deal in 2022 under the promise that the Blaugrana would compensate him in his next deal, but their current offer does not appear to be sufficient.

As revealed to Football España by Matteo Moretto, Araujo’s agents are still in contact with Sporting Director Deco over a new deal, but that has been the case since January and it appears there has been no significant progress in that regard. The 24-year-old remains coy on his future, and if Barcelona do not secure a renewal, then they risk having to sell him a reduced price next summer. They of course would have more time to secure a renewal, but the savvy move is either to secure a new deal this year or sell him this year.

Barcelona haven't mentioned anything about Sergi Roberto, whose contract also expires today. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 30, 2024

Bayern Munich were interested in Araujo last January, but have not been in touch with the hulking central defender since then. Meanwhile Manchester United have held interest in Araujo since his contract talks in 2022, and have been linked with him again in recent months. Yet Moretto describes the United trail as ‘very cold’ when it comes to Araujo currently, citing that a move for Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt is more likely.

While Araujo loses the leverage of other teams being interested, Barcelona also appear to be without an obvious destination for him if they do need to sell him. It pushes them into something of a corner knowing that they must renew him, or face selling him at a reduced price next summer.