Spain storm to Euro 2024 date with Germany as Georgia brushed aside

Spain have booked their spot in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter finals via a Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams cut back to curl Spain level before the break inspired 4-1 win over Georgia in Cologne.

La Roja were forced to bounce back from an early setback against the tournament debutants but Luis de la Fuente’s side have now sealed a clash with hosts Germany on July 5.

Robin Le Normand unfortunately diverted home an early own goal, as Spain’s dominance was punished in Georgia’s first attack of the night, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia forced an error from the Real Sociedad defender.

However, Spain responded instantly to the setback, as midfield star Rodri stepped onto Nico Williams’ cut back to curl Spain level before the break.

As Spain looked to step up through the gears, it was their 16-year-old superstar who provided the moment of inspiration, to get Spain in front.

After seeing his free kick beaten away by Giorgi Mamardashvili, Spain worked the ball back to him, and a dipping cross was nodded home by Fabian Ruiz.

With the handbrake off, Williams raced clear to lash home a third for Spain before substitute Dani Olmo slotted home a fourth off the bench.

Spain pushed hard for more goals to wrap up the contest, but four goals proved more than enough, to set up a huge showdown with the hosts next week.

Images via Getty Images