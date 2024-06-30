Spain’s march to the Euro 2024 quarter finals is being led by the attacking duo Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

La Roja booked their spot in the last eight, up against hosts Germany, with Luis de la Fuente settled on his best starting XI.

Ten of the same players have started three of Spain’s four games at the competition with Lamine Yamal and Williams key to de la Fuente’s front line.

🗣️Rodri on the role of Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal for Spain at #Euro2024 "They are two very important pieces for us, and they infect us with that youth and innocence that's often so important." https://t.co/36lwpwHJMo — Football España (@footballespana_) June 30, 2024

16-year-old Lamine Yamal laid on his second assist of the competition, and Williams smashed home his first tournament goal against Georgia.

Rodri was also on target in the last 16 victory and the Manchester City star believes the freshness of the pair is propelling Spain onwards.

“They are two very important pieces for us, and they infect us with that youth and innocence, that’s often so important”, as per quotes from Marca.

De la Fuente has confirmed no fresh injuries after the game, with an unchanged XI expected to start against Germany, and a settled team now in place for the 2012 and 2016 winners.