Real Madrid will be bringing in arguably the world’s largest superstar forward in Kylian Mbappe, and his theoretical successor in Endrick Felipe this summer. While Joselu Mato has decided that he will not have the minutes he desires, he is the only one.

Despite rumoured interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Matteo Moretto has told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Brahim Diaz will not be sold by Real Madrid this summer, and nor does he have any plans to do leave. The Moroccan international provided an important goal threat during the winter months.

Equally Arda Guler has an array of sides from around Europe that are interested in taking him on loan, but he was stubborn about not leaving last summer, and Real Madrid will put no obstacles in his way this year either. The other forward whose role has been questioned with the new arrivals is that of Rodrygo Goes.

His agents have reportedly been looking to test out the market in recent weeks to see what options he could have down the line. Moretto notes that the Brazilian will also be at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, as they regard him as an important player, even if Premier League giants have been keeping tabs on him.