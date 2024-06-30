Real Madrid stopped efforts from Tottenham Hotspur to sign sparkling 24-year-old attacker

Real Madrid are unwilling to part ways with the core members of their first team squad, with expectations being that only Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez (both out of contract) will be departing. One of those classed as non-transferable is Brahim Diaz.

Brahim has a stellar 2023-24 season, his first back at Real Madrid after a three-year spell at AC Milan. He was behind Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in the pecking order, but still managed eight goals and six assists in La Liga, from only 18 starts. Despite the fact that he will also be behind Kylian Mbappe (and possibly Endrick Felipe) for next season, his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is still assured.

As reported by Footmercato, Real Madrid recently knocked approaches from Tottenham Hotspur and Roma for Brahim. They told both clubs that the Moroccan attacker will not be leaving this summer, and the player himself also wanted to stay in the Spanish capital, despite the threat of less minutes next season.

Having Brahim as a fourth, or possibly fifth, attacking option next season shows just how good the depth is at Real Madrid. He could end up being a big-money sale down the line, but for now, he stays.