Luis de la Fuente praises Spain’s game management in Georgia win

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente hailed his team’s intelligence as they battled back to secure a 4-1 Euro 2024 last 16 win over Georgia.

La Roja suffered a setback early on in their clash in Cologne as an own goal gave Georgia a shock lead on their knockout stage debut.

However, Spain showed quality and calmness in equal measure, as they hauled themselves level before the break.

That provided a platform for a dominant second half performance as three goals in 45 minutes wrapped up their best performance of the tournament so far.

De la Fuente offered his take on the performance at full time and he insisted the ability of his team to adapt to difficult situations was the key to victory.

“I have to give full credit to the team. They’re the ones who interpret these situations, when to run, when to stay, and when to keep possession”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Anxiety can spread, but we stayed calm, and the goals arrived. It’s a step forward and an improvement.”

De la Fuente also confirmed no fresh injuries after the game with an unchanged line up set to start against Germany with rotations kept to a minimum in the majority of his Euro 2024 campaign.