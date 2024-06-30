Lamine Yamal excited by Germany Euro 2024 challenge

Spain will face rivals Germany in the quarter finals of Euro 2024 and Lamine Yamal is ready for the challenge.

La Roja booked their spot in the final eight with a dominant 4-1 last 16 win over Georgia in Cologne.

Despite not turning 17 until after the final, Lamine Yamal continues to be a crucial player for Spain, and he laid on another assist in their knockout stage win.

Luis de la Fuente is expected to stick with an unchanged starting team against the host nation in Stuttgart on July 5 and his teenage whiz kid is excited to take the next step.

“I’m very happy to make the quarter finals. It was complicated against Georgia and we had to score before half time”, as per quotes from Marca.

“We face Germany as we did with this match, it will be difficult, and we’ll prepare with a lot of desire.”

Lamine Yamal remains on course to become the competition’s youngest ever goal scorer after already breaking the youngest appearance maker record last month.

Spain and Germany battled out a 1-1 draw in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, however, Spain beat their old foes in the semi finals of the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2008 final.