Ilkay Gundogan makes ‘chaotic’ admission over debut Barcelona season

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan has opened up on his first season in Catalonia during Euro 2024 duty.

Gundogan opted to join the La Liga giants on a free transfer last summer after leaving Premier League champions Manchester City.

The veteran German international started 33 league games in 2023/24 more than any other first team player.

That pattern has continued into the summer, with four starts for Germany at Euro 2024, and Barcelona are reportedly concerned over his game load.

Gundogan’s debut campaign ultimately ended trophy less, as Barcelona finished second in La Liga, and he admitted to feeling frustrated.

“At Barcelona, ​​I’ve played in all the places where I was needed. It’s been a bit chaotic, with many position changes”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’ve had to constantly adapt. Sometimes, playing well also means knowing your position, who is playing around you, and being comfortable with that.”

Gundogan also hinted his role with the national team is much clearer with a set spot as an advanced/No.10 player.

The arrival of his former Germany coach Hansi Flick at Barcelona should help next season, with a likely repeat of his Germany role, backed up by Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.