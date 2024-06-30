Departing Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez labels Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal as a “special case”

Lamine Yamal has mesmerised many over the last 12 months, and he continues to do so at Euro 2024. At 16 years of age, he is already a regular starter for Spain, and he is sure to be a key performer for Luis de la Fuente’s side during their showdown last 16 clash against Georgia on Sunday night.

It’s not only supporters that have been left mesmerised by Lamine Yamal – his teammates are also amazed. Nacho Fernandez, who will no longer be a rival for the teenager because of his Real Madrid departure, spoke glowingly during a press conference earlier this weekend (via MD).

“Lamine is a special case. We talked about it with our teammates, when we were 16 years old we were with friends at school making jokes about each other. I imagine that he will be living a dream, but he has a talent and potential that is spectacular.

“He’s a good boy, he’s fit in well with the group. Players are measured by what we do on the pitch and Lamine does things that are extraordinary. It’s a pleasure to have him with us in the national team.”

There’s no doubt that Lamine Yamal will be a big player for Spain if they are to win Euro 2024. He will only be crucial for Barcelona when the domestic season gets underway in August.